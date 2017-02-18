JJ Abrams and Stephen King Reteam for Castle Rock

Television director and producer J.J. Abrams will reteam with author Stephen King for Castle Rock, destined to be a Hulu limited series. Their first collaboration, based on King’s novel 11.22.63, aired in 2016. GQ called the limited series “moody and supernatural, while somehow also remaining grounded and full of heart.”

As King fans know, Castle Rock is a fictional Maine town that crops up in many of King’s works, short and long, including The Dead Zone (1979), Revival (2014) and many, many in between.

Yesterday, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions released the tease video below. There is no word yet on when the series can be expected or who will star.