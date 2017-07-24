James Bond 25 Heads for Big Screen

Those waiting for word on the 25th entry in the James Bond film franchise will have to wait a little longer. There is news, but it’s slight. The film will be released on November 8, 2019. And that’s about it. There is not even word yet if Daniel Craig will return as the title character. From Deadline Hollywood:

That takes care of one part of the future of James Bond on the big screen. There was no word in the announcement today from producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, EON

Productions and MGM’s Gary Barber about a distributor, cast or director, saying those would come at a later date.

The full piece is here.