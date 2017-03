It seems that everyone is talking about the latest remake of a classic Stephen King tale. In this case, it’s IT, which will open in theaters on September 8th.

This newest IT comes from New Line Cinema and is directed by Andrés Muschietti (Shadow of the Colossus, Mama) and starring Bill Skarsgård (Hemlock Grove) as Pennywise, Stephen King’s bloodthirsty clown.

A teaser for the film was released by Warner Bros. today. It’s below.