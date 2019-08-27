Richard Lawless, author of Capitol Hill’s Criminal Underground: The Most Thorough Exploration of Government Corruption Ever Put in Writing (Medlaw/Outskirts) will be in Washington, DC from September 9 through September 13, meeting with senators, congressmen, The Department of Justice and Intelligence Agencies.

Lawless says that the purpose of the meetings will be to disclose evidence of what the author alleges is government-sponsored securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, extortion and racketeering. To attend his press event, you can contact the author directly via e-mail. ◊