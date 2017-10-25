How to Be Happy: Einstein Knew it Wasn’t in the Loot

While in Japan in 1922, not long after he had won the Nobel Prize for physics, Albert Einstein was told by a messenger that he had won some coveted prize. Einstein didn’t have any cash on hand with which to tip the messenger, so he scrawled a note on a piece of paper. From BBC News:

He … told the messenger that, if he was lucky, the notes would become valuable.

Einstein suggested in the notes that achieving a long-dreamt goal did not necessarily guarantee happiness.

The Einstein-based wisdoms didn’t end there and a couple of them ended up at auction in Jerusalem recently, selling for a combined price of $1.56 million, which was a great deal more than the original auction estimates which had been for $4000-$6000 for the note on willpower that sold for $240,000. and $5000-$8000 for the note on hotel stationary that sold for a whopping $1,560,000. That one said, in German, “A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness.”

