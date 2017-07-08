Hillary Puts Her Feet Up

What is Hillary Clinton up to these days? Among others things, the woman who has been Secretary of State, a Presidential hopeful and First Lady of the United States has been reading mystery novels. And some other interesting stuff. In fact, her tastes in reading material are both surprising and specific. From Electric Lit:

Yesterday, at the American Library Association conference, Clinton indulged the audience with how she likes to spend her free time these days, giving a very relatable answer of drinking wine, hiking, and reading. Sounds about right. She also listed a number of books that have made their way across her nightstand of late, so keep adding to your summer reading lists because she’s named some good ones, and let’s be honest, you want to form a book club with Hillary Clinton. Two glasses of wine in, think of the stories.

Indeed. Clinton’s list included mysteries by Louise Penny, Donna Leon, Jacqueline Winspear, Charles Todd and others. Non-mysteries mentioned included works by Maya Angelou, Sally Mott Freeman, Mary Oliver and Elena Ferrante.

The full piece is here.