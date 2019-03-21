When Dr. Belinda George, principal of Homer Drive Elementary in Beaumont, Texas, discovered that a lot of the kids under her care didn’t have anyone to tuck them in, read them a bedtime story and tell them they were loved, she decided to do something about it. She turned to technology to create Tucked in Tuesdays, where she uses Facebook to do a livestream reading from a children’s book, sometimes even inviting authors to join via livestream. The feedback has been very positive. From Today:

In a quest to foster a connection with her students and encourage reading, George, a first-year principal, has taken to reading bedtime stories to her students via Faceboo k video posts. Often appearing in her PJs, the 42-year-old George logs on every Tuesday night at 7:30 pm CST with a new story in hand, ready to read to her followers.

“The idea came from a Facebook group called Principal Principles Leadership Group,” George told TODAY. “And from the fact that I absolutely love my children.”

It’s a bold move since George says that 94 percent of her students come from economically disadvantaged homes. Because she doesn’t know if her kids are being read to at home, she has taken on the task herself.

Some of her Facebook Live videos have received over 2,000 views and her “Tucked in Tuesdays” have become a sensation among both parents and students at the school. For some families, it’s a reason to get together around a book and foster the relationship between home and school.