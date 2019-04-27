Are you right in the middle of writing the great [insert the name of your country here] novel? Like William Zinsser (On Writing Well) says (and — spoiler alert! — this is one of the bits of great advice we find in a recent Thought Catalog piece), “If writing seems hard, it’s because it is hard. It’s one of the hardest things people do.”

But if you disregard Zinsser’s advice, you’ll find a bunch more at Thought Catalog, where the tips range from the strictly practical (“Remember: when people tell you something’s wrong or doesn’t work for them, they are almost always right. When they tell you exactly what they think is wrong and how to fix it, they are almost always wrong,” warns Neil Gaiman) to the whimsical (“If you have any young friends who aspire to become writers, the second greatest favor you can do them is to present them with copies of The Elements of Style. The first greatest, of course, is to shoot them now, while they’re happy,” says Dorothy Parker).

Thought Catalog rounds up 21 harsh thoughts on writing here.

