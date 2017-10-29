Harry Potter 20 Years On

Harry Potter is one of the best loved fictional characters of all time and author J.K. Rowling’s books have sold over 400 million copies. But this year, as Harry Potter turns 20, we are reminded that there was a time when Rowling was a new author, lik e so many others, fielding rejection after rejection while waiting for her big break.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, Rowling’s original pitch for the book that would be published as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone can be seen at the British Library as part of a “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibit.

From TIME magazine:

The pitch — which was reportedly sent to publishers alongside the novel’s first few chapters — gives a brief synopsis of Harry’s introduction to the wizarding world after spending the first eleven years of his life living with the Dursleys at 4 Privet Drive.

You can see the pitch at TIME here. Learn more about the exhibition here.