Happy Translation Day!

It’s Translation Day today. The international day of celebrating books in translation. It is celebrated on the feast day of St. Jerome (pictured at right), considered the patron saint of translators. According to Wikipedia:

The celebrations have been promoted by FIT (the International Federation of Translators) ever since it was set up in 1953. In 1991 FIT launched the idea of an officially recognised International Translation Day to show solidarity of the worldwide translation community in an effort to promote the translation profession in different countries (not necessarily only in Christian ones). This is an opportunity to display pride in a profession that is becoming increasingly essential in the era of progressing globalisation.

And so some publishers who translate to or from their catalog widely, like Restless Books, put some extra energy into promoting the day:

This International Translation Day, we’d like to toast our intrepid translators who navigate between languages to bring us the richness of the world’s cultures. These extraordinary linguistic artists have brought us compelling, eye-opening stories from Cuba, Hungary, Iceland, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Mexico, Madagascar, Russia, Albania, Uzbekistan, and elsewhere.

It’s worth noting that Restless is currently donating five dollars from the sale of every book “by our Mexican and Puerto Rican authors to disaster relief efforts after earthquakes and hurricanes left their countries devastated.” This includes proceeds from the sale of The Wild Book, by Juan Villoro, and translated by the Spanish by Lawrence Schimel. Over one million copies of the Spanish edition have been sold. You can read more about The Wild Book and others from Restless here.