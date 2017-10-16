Happy Birthday to the “Funniest Writer Who Ever Lived”

P. G. Wodehouse, the “*funniest writer who ever lived” was born on this day in 1881.

One of the best known humorists of the 20th century, Wodehouse is identified most strongly as the creator of Jeeves “the gentleman’s gentleman.” In a long a prolific career, Wodehouse wrote over 90 books while also writing or collaborating on another 50 film scripts, plays and musical comedies.

You can read more about Sir Pelham Grenville Wodehouse here and here.

* Note on the quote: while it’s said that Wodehouse was the “funniest writer who ever live” a lot, we have been unable to find attribution for the quote. So while we don’t dispute the validity of the quote, we thought we should point out that we have been unable to determine the source.