Guadalajara International Book Fair Starts Today

The largest Spanish language book fair in the world runs through December 3 in Guadalajara. From Mexico News Daily:

The 31st edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, better known as the FIL, will welcome more than 700 guest writers from 40 countries during the next week.

Diversity will be showcased throughout the event. The Hall of Poetry, for example, will open with Romanian poet Mircea Cărtărescu, one of 18 who will appear at the fair. Others include Ronny Someck from Iraq, Canadian Nicole Brossard, Olvido García Valdés from Spain, Leonardo Sanhueza from Chile and Mexican Myriam Moscona.