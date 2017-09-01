Girl Power Gets A Dark Twist

“The Black Rose Anthology” is a horror series that will be written and directed entirely by women. It is in production for the CW Network with Drew Barrymore producing. From Deadline Hollywood:

As female writers and directors are striving to achieve parity in television, the CW has put in development Black Rose Anthology, a one-hour horror anthology series written and directed entirely by women. It hails from Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen’s Flower Films, former co-showrunner of MTV’s Scream: The TV Series Jill Blotevogel and CBS TV Studios.

Horror, like most genre fare, has been an area where female writers and producers have had a hard time breaking into. Looking to change that, Black Rose Anthology combines genre and female perspective, whi c h has been one of the CW’s signature combinations with such shows as The Vampire Diaries and iZombie.