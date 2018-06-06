Sad that the amazingly successful Game of Thrones is barreling towards its inevitable conclusion? Well, cheer up, final episode or no, the best might be yet to come: a Game of Thrones prequel, to be co-produced by series author George R.R. Martin, has been green lighted by HBO. The new series has been written and created by feature writer Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass, Kingsman) and Martin. From Deadline Hollywood:

…the untitled project takes the prequel concept to a new level as it is set thousands of years before the events of Game Of Thrones. The series is described as chronicling “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.” Goldman will serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Martin as well as fellow GOT co-executive producer Vince Gerardis and Damages and Bloodline co-creator/exec producer Daniel Zelman. As previously announced, GOT creators/exec producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have no involvement in the potential offshoots.

The full story is here.