Game of Thrones : Here Comes Season 7

We’ve known for a long time that winter was coming, but the season 7 teaser trailer of Game of Thrones reveals there may be something even worse in the wings.

The impossibly popular HBO series is based on the bestselling books by George R.R. Martin, seen here in a January Magazine interview back in 2001. Deadline Hollywood explains that the “new season will comprise seven episodes, part of a plan to wind up the series with a six-episode Season 8. The year-plus span between Season 6 and Season 7 was the result of timing: episodes usually shoot during the second half of the year before the season; Season 7 was delayed because the storyline required a longer period of shooting in winter conditions. Winter Is Coming and all that.”

Season 7 airs on HBO July 16. Meanwhile, grab a gander at the just-released trailer, below.