As November and National Novel Writing Month zoom towards us, author Sam Wiebe makes a case for economy with a push on the art of the short story and #ShortStoryReadingMonth, a initiative he’s made on Twitter. In a Facebook post a few weeks ago, Wiebe stated his case. “Let’s put Novel Writing Month on hold in favour of Short Story Reading Month. Thirty days of studying concise well-crafted short fiction is probably more valuable than spurting a couple thousand words, right?”

While a case could be made in either direction, Wiebe has set down the parameters and a well-crafted reading list.

“Both a craft-focused book club,” writes Wiebe, “and a polite antidote to NaNoWriMo, we’re going to read and discuss two stories a week, both of which are available free online, with a selection of print alternates.”

All of the action takes place on Twitter and the fun begins November 1st with Zadie Smith’s “Now More Than Ever” and Laird Barron’s “Nemesis”.

