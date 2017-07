Want to be a better person? According to INC. (so it must be true) there are five books that, once read, will do the trick.

This wouldn’t be our list to get this job done, but here’s theirs:

Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

by Mitch Albom The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls

by Jeannette Walls Portnoy’s Complaint by Philip Roth

by Philip Roth The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien

by Tim O’Brien A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers

