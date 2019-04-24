The first ever Antiracist Bookfest kicks off this Saturday, April 27th at American University in Washington, DC.

From the Web site:

The #Antiracist Bookfest is the first and only book festival that brings together, showcases, and celebrates the nation’s leading antiracist writers and helps to prepare the writers of tomorrow. This year’s festival primarily features authors of anti-Black racism and its intersections. Panels are topically organized with two authors and a moderator, followed by book signings. There is also a course of workshops for aspiring writers with leading book editors and literary agents. Free workshops will be held for educators and youth, and on photography and self-care.

The author lineup includes National Book Critics Circle Award winning historian Carol Anderson; New York Times bestselling author Michael Arceneaux; National Book Award Finalist Erica Armst rong Dunbar; Pulitzer Prize winning poet Tyehimba Jess; Award-winning Washington Post editor Steve Luxenberg; PEN Open Book Award winner Nafissa Thompson-Spires and many others.

Visit The National Antiracist Book Festival web site here. Purchase tickets for the festival here. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University.