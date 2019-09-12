Caught between Great Britain and France in the mid 1700s, Abraham struggles to pursue his passion for shipbuilding. Kings and captains interrupt his quest for a peaceful life as he encounters and overcomes barriers in two opposed and stratified cultures.From the streets of old London to the Citadel of Louisbourg and lands between, seafaring battle action and love’s complexities entwine to create a dramatic story centered on the carpenter and his love, Yvette.

The fastest frigate on the seas links a host of historical characters, with warriors, nobles, shopkeepers, and lovers crossing paths in the wake of la Renommée.

Author D.E. Stockman served overseas as a translator for top secret Russian communications for the U.S. Air Force. After he graduated from Northeastern Illinois University with a degree in art, Stockman turned to painting and the graphic arts. In and near Chicago, this profession carried him from publication printing of periodicals such as National Geographic and Playboy, to book publishing for imprints of Simon & Schuster, Harcourt Brace, and Pearson Education. ◊