Ghanaian-American author Marjy Marj drew on her experiences of being an immigrant and attending college in America in her Same Elephants , her second novel following The Shimmigrant from 2019. Same Elephants is about four friends from diverse backgrounds. Marj says she chose to write about an array of women with very different backgrounds and tie them together. Marj feels the book speaks stongly to our age “as it offers hope in humanity especially with today’s protest and difficult conversations about race across America. Same Elephants explores everyday relationships, the presumptuous nature of society and the ability to rise above prejudice.”

Marj writes often about her Ghanaian roots, today’s politics and social issues. She is the host of Humanity Chats, a weekly talk show about everyday issues impacting humans. Marj speaks and writes about culture, politics, and social issues. She graduated from the Universities of Ghana and Baltimore and pursued further studies at Duke University. In 2020, she was named the “South Carolina Woman of Accomplishment” by the Business and Professional Women of South Carolina, named a Community Hero by the Spartanburg County Foundation and featured in the University of Baltimore Alumni publication. ◊