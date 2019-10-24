Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty aren’t the only fairy tales in the world, but they tend to steal most of the glory. It’s time to let others shine for a change. Sixteen talented authors each put their own spin on different fairy tales that you won’t find in animated films.

Trade your pining fairhaired princesses for fire fairies, conquistadors, plucky young men named Jack, and a fisherman’s daughter. You won’t see too many castles in Of Fae and Fate (Immortal Works) edited by Beth Buck, but you’ll visit a haunted house, a mill, and a Russian bathhouse. This book also features not-so-wicked stepmothers, a hungry jackal, a black cat with a mysterious secret, and a ship full of pirates.

Move over, Cinderella. Make room for Mercedes. ◊

