Eighty-eight-year-old Louise, grateful but wistful, falls into a reverie when recalling the ordinary and extraordinary events of her life which span most of the 20th century. It is a sweeping, romantic tale chronicling four generations, but centers on Louise and her two sisters. The majority of the story takes place during World War I and its aftermath, giving a turbulent historical backdrop that mirrors the dramatic changes about to occur in Louise’s career and romantic life.

I’ll Remember April develops the characters through their own voice, crafting a delightful tone that carries through to the final scene. Readers who enjoyed L. M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables series will be enthralled with this charming tale of love and embracing the gift of life in an ever-changing world.

Munden is a 76-year-old widow who has been engaged in storytelling in one form or another since she was a child. She grew up in a small town, moved to the city at 16, and then trained as a nurse in a large city hospital after she finished high school. She practiced her profession for only a short time before marrying a widower with three lovely children. They had a son of their own, traveled extensively, and a happy marriage of nearly 49 years. She lives alone, maintaining close ties with her family, and writes at her leisure. ◊