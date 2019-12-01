When I sat down to write my Dracula story, my goal was to offer readers something different.” — Pamela J. Rauch

What if someone wrote a tale about Dracula that was different from the rest? A vampire story that cuts through the Hollywood glitz of the contemporary vampire tale. Pamela J. Rauch, invites readers into the ethereal realm of otherworldly creatures in her new book, <i>Dracula Unmasked: A Journey Through Time</i> (Richlife).

Vlad Dracula is a handsome and virile vampire. Although a savage killer, he is a hopeless romantic and also has the ability to time travel. In <i>Dracula Unmasked: A Journey Through Time</i>, Rauch explores the man living behind the vampire, as Dracula navigates his way through time, settling in London where he spawns a colony of vampires who live beneath Trafalgar Square. Assisting the seasoned vampire is the infamous Jack the Ripper; he has been made a creature of the night, but still has a penchant for murder. When the Blitzkrieg destroys Makefield Manor in 1941, Dracula and his entourage are forced to leave London. They decide to settle in New York City during the tumultuous 1960s, where they discover a modern world and a new enemy called the Van Helsings.

“When I sat down to write my Dracula story, my goal was to offer readers something different,” Rauch said. “I hope to both entertain and provide a deeper insight into the man living behind the mask of a nocturnal villain we have loved to hate for more than a hundred years,” she added.

This narrative offers a different perspective on the ethereal realm of vampires and the earthbound spirits who keep them company, in a place called the Otherworld. Accompanying the two vampires on a journey through time are an artist, a poet and a group of misfit children; together encountering an array of historical figures including, Elizabeth Bathory a.k.a. the Blood Countess, Adolph Hitler, Vincent Van Gogh, Charles Manson and even Bram Stoker, himself. ◊