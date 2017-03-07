Emma Watson’s Guerilla Tactics to Promote Books and Reading

Actress and activist Emma Watson loves books and reading so much, she’s willing to stand up for spreading the word.

While being interviewed for a Vanity Fair cover story, Watson dragged her interviewer, journalist Derek Blasberg, around the New York subway system, tucking away copies of Maya Angelou’s Mom & Me & Mom:

Watson, a U.N. ambassador who trekked to D.C. the day after the presidential inauguration in January to march alongside Gloria Steinem at the Women’s March, calls Angelou the ultimate feminist. She hoped this afternoon activity would make someone pick up a book again: “So if you’re on the subway, and you find a copy of this book, read it, please, and then bring it back for someone else to find. Pass on the good deed and the love. There’s a new library happening!”

Read the piece and watch the video here. The cover story that resulted from Balsberg’s interview is here. Also watch another Blasberg/Watson collaboration here from Valentine’s Day of this year when Emma Watson gave out great advice for $2 at Grand Central.