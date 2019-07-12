The eighth annual Buffalo Bookfest will be an exciting one day event. It takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 13th from noon until five pm.

The Buffalo Bookfest is taking place at one of the top book-focused venues in the North East, the fabulous WNY Book Arts Center at 468 Washington Street in downtown Buffalo, New York. It is a free, fun and family friendly festival in celebration of all things focusing on the book.

Some of the highlights of the festival will include steamroller printmaking all day. Many artists have carved giant woodcut blocks to be printed using the power and weight of the most mobile of printing presses: an actual steamroller! Those attending the will have the chance to purchase these one-of-a-kind massive prints and meet some of the artists.

Another highlight is the all day artist market and vendor fair all day. The fair will be populated by artisan vendors specializing in book arts, printing, and handhewn crafts. The market will be held on the ground floor of Book Arts and outside on East Mohawk Street. Guests can browse through a great selection of hand-printed items, bookbinding supplies, paper, new books, and even local publications for sale in the air conditioned gallery.

