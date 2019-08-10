With nearly two weeks left to run in their Kickstarter campaign to fund an interactive book in support of Dungeons & Dragons, startup 1985 Games has raised over $100,000 for Dungeon Craft, an aid for D&D world building.

1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The company anticipates that Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds.

Dungeon Craft is filled with cut-out game pieces that let you create an engaging world for your next campaign, enabling players to put down their marker and use the pieces from the book to craft a world in realtime. The book provides rivers, trees, caves, buildings, hordes of monsters, dragons, chests, spiritual weapons, and more, all of which can be simply cut from the book. “We want to create more exciting gameplay for any TTRPG. Dungeon Craft allows Dungeon Masters to quickly build a world at their tables for players to interact with,” says CEO Joshua Thorne. “Dungeon Craft limits the time spent drawing maps and creates an environment where players can role-play and roll dice more, and that’s what these games are all about.” ◊

