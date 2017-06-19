Drawing Conclusions

It will be interesting to see what Sony Pictures does with The Day the Crayons Quit (Philomel Books), a children’s picture book that has spent 200 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. From Deadline Hollywood:

The book follows a box of crayons whose inhabitants go on strike against their young owner after growing sick of how they’re being used, as their individual colors dictate very limited day-to-day existences for each crayon. There is franchise potential as a sequel, The Day The Crayons Came Home, has sold more than 3 million copies and stayed on the New York Times bestseller lists for more than 200 weeks.

The full story is here.