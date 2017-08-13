DiCaprio to Play Leonardo

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way production company has secured the rights to develop a film based on Walter Isaacson’s (The Innovators, Steve Jobs) yet-to-be-released 2017 book, Leonardo Da Vinci (Simon & Schuster). From Deadline Hollywood:

Legend has it that Leonardo DiCaprio was so named because his pregnant mother was looking at a Leonardo da Vinci painting in a museum in Italy when the future star kicked for the first time. So it seems like destiny that DiCaprio someday might play his namesake, the artist who painted The Last Supper and the Mona Lisa.

It is expected that DiCaprio will play the title role in a film that “will be crafted as a star vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio to play the painter/scientist.”

