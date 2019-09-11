In Dealing: Tarot Poems and Pictures (Unsolicited) Tiny Footcrunch author David Wasserman looks at the positives and negatives of each card through small, haiku-length poems. The book is illustrated by artist and Project Runway All-Star Helen Castillo who deals with exploring the Major Arcana through beautiful and haunting illustrations.

This potent collaboration of poet and artist delivers a fresh approach to reading both the tarot and poetry. Dealing offers a combination of poem and illustration to help you deal with your current state. Just as you would meditate and reflect upon cards drawn from a tarot deck, the author advises you to trust your intuition and grow from the words and pictures in Dealing. ◊