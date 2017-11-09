Your ads will be inserted here by Easy Plugin for AdSense. Please go to the plugin admin page to

The short story contest with the most interesting and provocative name has less than a month to run.

Entries to the Indie Writer Death March close December 31, 2017. Billing itself as “The World’s Most Dangerous Short Story Contest,” the Indie Writer Death Match pits the top 16 stories against each other in an online battle with reader voting, “author trash talk and lots of comments.”

Entry details are here.