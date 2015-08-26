David Fincher on Gone Girl

The adaptation of Dark Places, the second novel from Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) opened this month. Film School Rejects calls the new film “an absolute mess. The issues rest mostly with the script (and presumably the source material), and it’s guaranteed to receive nothing like the reaction afforded the previous film made from her work, Gone Girl.”

As Film School Rejects points out, one of the big differences between films is the director. As he did with Fight Club, one of his earlier films, director David Fincher who “spends most of the film’s two and a half hour running time sharing facts, anecdotes and curse words. It’s pretty great stuff.”

Example, Fincher on some real background stuff: location.

The film was shot in the small town of Cape Girardeau a couple hours south of St. Louis, MO. He says he told author Gillian Flynn that they had found the perfect location and named the town only to have her reply that this was the town she had in mind when writing the novel. “You don’t have to keep this a fucking secret. If you have ideas about where these things should take place. If you want to hip us to what you had in your head while you were actually writing it, by all means, feel free to.”

And a surprising upset:

Fincher wanted Nick to put on a NY Yankees baseball cap in the airport scene where he tries to hide his face, “but being from Boston and not being very professional as an actor, Ben refused to wear a Yankees cap. It did not come to blows, but we had to shut down production for four days as we negotiated.”

The full piece is here.