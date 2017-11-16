Danger Girl Heads to Big Screen

Screen rights for comic book artist J. Scott Campbell and writer Andy Hartnell’s Danger Girl have been acquired by Constantin Film who will team with Jeremy Bolt’s Bolt Pictures and Adrian Askarieh’s Prime Universe Films for the production of a movie and a television series.

From Deadline Hollywood:

Launched in 1996 by comic book artist J. Scott Campbell and writer Andy Hartnell, Danger Girl began under the Wildstorm banner and moved to DC Comics. It has spawned merchandising, including video games, action figures, board games, and high-end collectibles. The heroine is adventurer Abbey Chase. Reluctantly recruited by a secret spy organization, she teams with fellow operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kasstle to locate a series of mystical objects and keep them out of the hands of the criminal enterprise The Hammer Syndicate.

The full article is here.