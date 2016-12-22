Crime Fiction Standouts from 2016

Today brings the seventh and final installment in The Rap Sheet’s “Favorite Crime Fiction of 2016” series—just in time for any last-minute shoppers desperate to purchase books for their mystery-loving loved ones. This year, the blog’s well-read critics chose a total of 33 books, including three non-fiction works of particular interest to crime-fiction enthusiasts.

The seven posts can be found here:

• Part I, by Jim Napier

• Part II, by Steven Nester

• Part III, by Kevin Burton Smith

• Part IV, by Stephen Miller

• Part V, by Jacques Filippi

• Part VI, by Ali Karim

• Part VII, by J. Kingston Pierce

If you think The Rap Sheet’s reviewers missed any 2016-released works deserving of attention, please feel free to mention them in the Comments section below.