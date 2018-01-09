Time is running down on The Rap Sheet’s 10th Best Crime Fiction Cover of the Year contest.

Editor J. Kingston Pierce says he has “been collecting prospective nominees for the last 12 months now, browsing bookstores and book-oriented Web sites in search of qualified contenders, and watching design-attentive blogs such as The Casual Optimist and Spine Magazine to see what they showcase.”

The resulting bouquet of covers is a thing of beauty. And which one is best? Well, you decide. Click here to vote before January 12th.