This year the holy month of fasting known as Ramadan runs from May 15th until June 14th. It occurs in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and in Islamic culture it is the most sacred month of the year.

In a book aimed at eight to 13-year-olds, Ausma Zehanat Khan, a novelist who also holds a PhD in international human rights law, draws on personal experience, her own deep skill as a writer and her education and experience in matters of international interest to craft a book that is not only lucid, it is engaging.

When the sun sets, it’s time to break the fast. In Arabic, this time is called iftar. It’s common for Muslim families to host dinner parties for iftar, so that people can break their fast together and pray as a community. My entire life has been filled with one iftar party after another, and it’s one of the reason I most look forward to Ramadan.

Ramadan: The Holy Month of Fasting (Orca) is a complete look at Ramadan that will be of deep interest to kids learning about their culture, or those learning more about someone else’s. In any case, you don’t need to be a child to gain a deeper understanding of this important Muslim holiday. Additionally, Khan has included Ramadan traditions around the world; recipes that can be easily made and enjoyed during Ramadan and other materials intended to help readers gain understanding the traditions and history around Ramadan. ◊