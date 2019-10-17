The cover girl for POWER Magazine’s fall 2019 issue is award-winning actress, designer, businesswoman and role model, Jaclyn Smith. Her breast cancer was discovered during her yearly mammogram. She had a lumpectomy and radiation in 2002. Jaclyn remains vigilant about her follow-up care. She credits her family for being her inspiration throughout this difficult time. She stresses that no one should go through cancer alone.

Suzanne Somers, actress, author, singer, businesswoman and health advocate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001. She underwent a lumpectomy and radiation, but declined to undergo chemotherapy. After doctors misdiagnosed her with inoperable cancer, Suzanne decided to interview doctors about cancer treatments. Those interviews became the basis of her controversial book, Knockout:Interviews with Doctors Who Are Curing Cancer–And How to Prevent Getting It in the First Place (Harmony) about alternative treatments to chemotherapy.

Paula Schneider is a breast cancer survivor diagnosed in 2007. She is the president and CEO of Susan G. Komen®, the world’s largest breast cancer organization. She lost her mother to metastatic breast cancer in 2010. Paula is determined to do all that she can to move forward on this iconic organization’s mission to end breast cancer.

Actress, director, producer and philanthropist, Fran Drescher is a 19-year uterine cancer survivor. She was misdiagnosed for two years by eight doctors. As a result of this, Fran wrote her book, Cancer Schmancer, and founded the Cancer Schmancer Movement whose mission is to educate, prevent and activate patients. In addition, Fran was instrumental in passing the Gynecologic Cancer Education and Awareness Act of 2005.

These celebrities highlighted in the fall issue of POWER Magazine have stated that being a survivor led them to start or join businesses and foundations or write books to help others fight the fight. This issue of POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized also features a detailed list of cancer assistance contacts for all different needs, including phone numbers, websites and helpful information.

