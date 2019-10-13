This fall, the RMS Queen Mary will debut a spectacular event for literature and library lovers, history buffs, ship aficionados, and gourmet foodies, at the Queen Mary Secret Spice Cafe Dinner and Tour, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Long Beach, California.

Join author Patricia V. Davis for an evening of dining, book talk, and a customized ship tour designed to delight readers of The Secret Spice Cafe (HD Media Press), the trilogy of metaphysical novels that features a diverse cast of dynamic female characters, set aboard the modern-day RMS Queen Mary. The novels are Cooking for Ghosts, Spells and Oregano, and Demons, Well-Seasoned, respectively, with the final book of the series to be released in late November 2019.

Guests will enjoy a fabulous meal created by the Queen Mary chefs, with dishes named after the characters in the novels: Shrimp Rohini, Luca’s Linguini, and Angela’s Chocolate Truffle Tarts. The tour, led by Queen Mary tour guide Chris Perley, will feature stops aboard the ship where the action in the novels take place. There will be special VIP guests, actors, singers, and plenty of book-themed surprises all along the way. The evening will conclude in the showcase Observation Bar where the author will read, answer questions, and talk about her mysterious experience aboard the ship that inspired the works. Each attendee will also receive a paperback copy of the final installment of the trilogy, an exclusive sneak peek for attendees only.

The best part? A portion of the ticket price will go to the Long Beach Library.

Davis, who is a former teacher and the founder of the Women’s PowerStrategy™ Conference, says, “We need libraries and librarians today more than ever. Our goal is to make this event so successful that it becomes a regular aboard the ship, and each time, raise money for another library in need.”

You can find http://www.queenmary.com/calendar-of-events/secretspice-cafe/home/.