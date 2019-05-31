A Maryland town bent on recreating itself as a wonderful place to live took a terrific step in the right direction when it conceived of a reading festival that included, as much as possBooks in Bloom Returns to ible, something for everyone. Fast forward three years and Columbia, Maryland is well on their path and the Books in Bloom Festival they conceived of then is a huge success.

Books in Bloom says that they seek “to invigorate the community and serve as a signature event that’s not only reflective of the values Columbia residents share, but a celebration of the joys of books and reading. Books In Bloom will bring together some of the country’s best and brightest authors for a daylong festival featuring readings, panel discussions, children’s activities, live music, curated culinary offerings, rosé and beer garden, and a pop-up bookstore by Busboys and Poets. The festival is free and open to the public.”

The Festival takes place over a single day at the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Little Patuxent Parkway.

Attendees will get the chance to hear and perhaps meet, some really top authors including Chef José Andrés, author of We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time; Feminista Jones, author of Reclaiming Our Space: How Black Feminists Are Changing the World from the Tweets to the Streets; Brittney Cooper, author of Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower and many others.

You can reserve your free tickets here.