Want to get away from the everyday? We look back at a 2017 list of “17 Places Book Lovers Need to Visit” from Conde Nast Traveler. The magazine deems this nearly ha lf score of getaway spots to be ones “that seem to have been made specifically for the literary minded, including charming bookstores in Paris, quirky hotels in Japan, and beautiful monasteries in Prague.”

And it’s a gorgeous list, including a bookstore created inside a historic theatre in Buenos Aires; a self-described “accommodation bookstore” in Tokyo; and Hay-on-Wye, the tiny Welsh village that resembles a giant library.

The full list is here.