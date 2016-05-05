Blood Meridian  Adaptation Will Feature Powerhouse Cast

Things are looking brighter and brighter for an upcoming film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s epic 1985 western, Blood Meridian.

The latest news is that Russel Crowe (Fathers and Daughters, The Water Diviners) is currently negotiating to join the James Franco-directed production. From Deadline Hollywood:

How’s this for a powerhouse combination: Russell Crowe is in talks to star in a James Franco-directed adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian with Tye Sheridan and Vincent D’Onofrio also boarding the cast. Franco will also act in the film, which is being produced by Scott Rudin, Cassian Elwes and Franco’s partner at Rabbit Bandini, Vince Jolivette. IM Global is handling international sales at Cannes. CAA is repping domestic rights.

Nor is this the only bit of news from Crowe this week:

It’s been a busy few days for Crowe. Yesterday, Deadline broke the news the actor was to join Tom Cruise in Universal’s reboot of The Mummy. The Oscar-winning star will also be on the Croisette for the Cannes premiere of The Nice Guys, the Shane Black-directed drama which also stars Ryan Gosling.

