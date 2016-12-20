Blade Runner  Redux Sneak Peak

Thirty-four years after the original film got off to its sleeper start, Ridley Scott’s darkly epic Blade Runner will get a sequel next year. From Deadline Hollywood:

That DNA is sill there: Scott is executive producing the new pic, set 30 years after the end of the original, and Ford is back too, glimpsed in the just-released tease emerging from a doorway, Han Solo-Force Awakens-style, to come face to face with Ryan Gosling, the new blade runner.

Gosling plays LAPD Officer K, who unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Ford), a former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.