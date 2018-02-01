The Los Angeles house where the Black Dahlia murder allegedly took place recently sold for $4.7 million.

Designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright’s son in 1927, the Los Feliz-based Sowden House has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, maid’s quarters and a detached office. The house has been on and off the market since 2013. From The Daily Mail:

The Mayan Revival Sowden House was once owned by Dr George Hodel, a prime suspect in the killing of a budding actress named Elizabeth Short in 1947.

Short met a gruesome end when she was tied up, raped, stabbed numerous times, had a joker-style smile cut into her face and her stomach filled with feces before her body was cut in half.

Her death has never been solved – but Hodel’s son has claimed his father killed Short in the basement of his LA home.

Short’s body was found dumped on wasteland, but in 2014 cadaver dogs signaled that a death had occurred at Hodel’s Los Feliz home and forensic analysts found human remains in the garden.

The home has now been bought by Dan Goldfarb, founder of Canna-Pet, which makes non-psychoactive cannabis supplements for animals. He told the LA Times he plans to make the property into a “cannabis oasis”.