Newly published research aims to validate Columbus as a blue-blood descendant of Slavic Royalty, not Italian even though, for the longest time, conventional wisdom held that Columbus was a citizen of Genoa. Popular thought has it he was the son of a humble weaving peasant who came to Portugal to challenge, not only the social classes and the political powers of his time, but also the dark abyss of seafaring ignorance.

Manuel Rosa’s latest book, Portugal e o Segredo de Colombo (which translates to Portugal and the Secret of Columbus), expounds these long-held “truths” no longer hold water. Summarizing 28 years of research, Portugal e o Segredo de Colombo is Rosa’s eighth book on the topic and his follow-up to, Columbus, the Untold Story, which was an Independent Press Award winner in 2016, which soared to bestseller status in Portugal earlier this year, topping the non-fiction sales list for months.

The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. has invited Rosa to present some of his research this Saturday, November 23, in the lecture “Columbus Was Not Italian — New Evidence Proves He Was Slavic Royalty.”

The presentation claims to provide historical evidence that Columbus was a noble Prince and a member of the Lithuanian Jagiellonian Dynasty. As farfetched as this claim may seem, Rosa, who is a PhD Candidate in History at the University of the Azores, says, “This documented and DNA proof is solid enough to convince the skeptics. None of this does more than hint at the great variety of evidence gathered through Rosa’s my research and keen analysis that’s now poised to demolish the old ‘Columbus,’ setting in his place an infinitely better focused and more believable – yet even more stupendous – figure.”

Rosa continues, “My research shows that Columbus married a noble and elite member of the Portuguese Military Order of Santiago, long before fame, and his father-in-law was a Knight and Captain from the Portuguese high nobility, a marriage that, as historians know, negates his peasant extraction.”

Rosa’s Columbus lecture and book signing will take place at Kosciuszko Foundation, 2025 O St. NW, Washington, DC 20036 on Saturday, November 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public. ◊