“I hope to make people realize how totally helpless animals are, how dependent on us, trusting as a child must that we will be kind and take care of their needs…. They are an obligation put on us, a responsibility we have no right to neglect, not to violate by cruelty.” — James Herriot

Scottish writer James Herriot was born in Glasgow on this day in 1916.

When he was 50, Herriot, who was born James Alfred Wight, started sketching out his life as a country vet in Yorkshire in a series of stories. When his book, All Creatures Great and Small, was published in 1972, it rapidly became an international bestseller. There would be many more books.

The Yorkshire Dales he wrote about continue to be a mecca for his millions of fans. The Yorkshire Tour Company has this to say about the native son and tourist attraction: