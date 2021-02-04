Actress and writer Wendy Wilkins’ memoir, Sex, Love & Cops, follows Wilkins’ story as she joins the police force as a naive 20-year-old cop in Melbourne, Australia. The book includes many firsts: her first arrest, murder, dead body, love, cop culture and a #metoo moment. The good, the bad and the ugly of life as a cop in Melbourne Australia, in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

A fast-paced and entertaining read with some wonderful characters who just happen to be real. Sex, Love & Cops offers a peek inside the gritty underbelly of Melbourne’s police world, through the lens of a young female cop. Wendy navigates this new world, while falling in love and being sexually awakened herself.

Wendy Wilkins is an award-winning actress, writer, filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Wendy is honored to have recently become an American citizen, having lived in the United States for years via London, originally from Australia. After being a young cop, Wendy became one of the most successful real estate agents in Australia, personally selling over a billion dollars in sales. Her creative passions kept calling her since she put shows on for her grandfather in her garage, when she was a little girl. The joy on his face still resonates with Wendy today. Wendy has won awards on the festival circuit, and been delighted to act in a number of award winning films and TV shows alongside many household names. Wendy also has a number of screenplays in various forms of development.

“Through shining a light in an entertaining way, I believe in positive change. I have learnt through movies, television series, and readings about injustices and situations that I would never have been aware of or been as passionate about if I had just glimpsed a news article,” states Wendy. “It is the main reason I became an actress/writer. Even if I can change one person’s mind through the creative arts to have a more just and better life, it is worth it. I have felt it myself. If I can help someone feel better about their situation, laugh, get out a good cry, or not feel alone, that is my mission as an artist to help make the world a better place.” ◊