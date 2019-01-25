Netflix has made a deal for Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 psychological thriller, Behind Her Eyes. From Deadline Hollywood:

The UK-based production company is adapting the novel, which was published by Harper Collins in 2017, as a series for the SVOD service in association with its backer Sony Pictures Television. I hear Netflix has handed Left Bank six episodes with The Punisher and Hannibal writer Steve Lightfoot writing, alongside Angela LaManna, his colleague on The Punisher. Lightfoot exec produces with Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries and Jessica Burdett for Left Bank and Eliza Mellor produces. It will shoot in the UK later this year.

Behind Her Eyes tells the story of Louise, a single mother and secretary who is stuck in a modern-day rut. On a night out, she meets and kisses David in a bar, a young successful man, who turns out to be her new boss. To complicate matters, she meets Adele, a new friend in town, who turns out to be married to David. As she becomes obsessed with the couple and entangled in the web of their marriage, they each reach out to her. But only when she gets to know them both does she begin to see the cracks Is David really the man she thought she knew and is Adele as vulnerable as she appears? Just what terrible secrets are they both hiding and how far will they go to keep them?