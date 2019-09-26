We love Banned Books Week! Celebrated in September of each year, if nothing else, it gives us some terrific ideas about what to read next.

This year Banned Books Week runs from September 22 to 28. It celebrates freedom to read and spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. It brings together the book community in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas.

Every year the American Library Association publishes a list of the most banned books of the previous year. You can find the historic lists here.

Here’s this year’s reading list, the top 11 most challenged books of 2018 according to the ALA: