Frequently banned and deeply celebrated, Sherman Alexie’s 2007 young-adult novel, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, has been both controversial and breathtaking. Soon it will have the opportunity to be both of those things — and more — on the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter announces:

“Smoke Signals” writer Sherman Alexie penned the book and will adapt the screenplay, with Temple Hill (‘The Fault in Our Stars’) and Donners’ Company (‘Deadpool’) producing.

Fox 2000 has acquired Sherman Alexie’s best-selling YA book The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.

Hugh Jackman, who has a first-look deal at Fox, will play a supporting role in the film as well as serve in some capacity.

The story centers on a teen named Junior, a budding cartoonist growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation. Determined to take his future into his own hands, he leaves his troubled school on the reservation to attend an all-white farming town high school where the only other Indian is the school mascot.