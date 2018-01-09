Award-winning Canadian author Nancy Richler (The Imposter Bride, Your Mouth is Lovely) has died from complications due to cancer. She was 60.

The Montreal-born author’s three books were all highly acclaimed and the writer herself was highly regarded by friends and fans.

In a statement, Iris Tupholme, senior vice-president and executive publisher at HarperCollins, Richler’s Canadian publisher, said that Richler was an “elegant writer whose work resonated with readers in Canada and abroad.

“She had an extraordinary ability to see into the human heart to create complex characters who survived war, displacement and loss but who also cherished beauty and kindness and searched for happiness.”

Richler is survived by her partner, Vancouver lawyer Vicki Terise.