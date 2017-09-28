Authors on Snacks: R.M. Greenaway

Does creativity have a taste? And, if it does, is it sweet or savory?

January Magazine’s “Authors on Snacks” is a personal peek at what some of our most beloved authors nibble on while pushing forward on their latest work.

This time out we chat with author, R.M. Greenaway. Her first novel, Cold Girl, won the 2014 Arthur Ellis Unhanged award, was published in March 2016 and went on to be shortli sted as best first novel in 2016. Her second book in the series — Undertow — was released early in 2017.

What do you snack on while writing?

When writing gets intense, I’ll eat whatever is put in front of me. If nothing is put in front of me, I’ll end up looking in the fridge and trying to get inspired. In other words, no ritual-writing foods I can name. I love popcorn, but not while writing. Too messy, and stray salt could get into the keyboard and cause a malfunction, and then what?

But at the end of the day, writing aside, a favorite show on the TV, popcorn sprinkled with Spike is a must. Minimize the melted margarine. Nutritional yeast, which is not at all as gross as it sounds, and is probably good for you, is also great on popcorn.

Do you consider your snacking to be mostly under control or mostly out of control?

It’s hard to say. If nothing is put in front of me, I’m pretty good. If somebody brings a bag of Miss Vickie’s chips into the house … not good. My willpower isn’t great. The resolve to keep a plate of vegetables and dip at hand is noble, but futile; it never lasts. It doesn’t stop me from trying though.

Please tell us about Undertow.

Undertow is the second in my B.C. Blues crime series. My incompatible RCMP team first met up in the northern half of the province in Cold Girl (2016). In Undertow they’re together again on British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, where I mostly grew up. The stories themselves are about (naturally) murder and the solving of it, but the overarching theme of the series is teamwork, trust, corruption, buried crimes, coming to terms with the past, and the bonds of friendship that develop between my cast of characters over time.

The third book, Creep, is slated to be out April 2018, and I’m now neck-deep in Book four. ◊